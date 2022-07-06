Stearns County man dies after being found unresponsive in grain bin

OAK TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A central Minnesota man died Tuesday after a family member found him unresponsive inside a grain bin.

Thomas Holdvogt, 34, was found unconscious in a grain bin in Oak Township just before 2 p.m., the Stearns County Sheriff's Office said.

First responders removed him from the bin and attempted to resuscitate him. He was taken to a hospital in Melrose, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will determine Holdvogt's cause of death.