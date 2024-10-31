Man seriously injured in Stearns County bull attack
HOLDING TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A central Minnesota man was seriously injured in a bull attack on Wednesday morning, authorities said.
The 45-year-old man was still lying in a cattle pen in Holding Township when deputies arrived, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office said. The bull was in the pen when a 911 caller reported the attack, but had since been confined to a separate pen. The call came in about 9:15 a.m.
The injured man was taken to a hospital.
Holding Township is about 22 miles northwest of St. Cloud.