Man seriously injured in Stearns County bull attack

By Anthony Bettin

HOLDING TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A central Minnesota man was seriously injured in a bull attack on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The 45-year-old man was still lying in a cattle pen in Holding Township when deputies arrived, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office said. The bull was in the pen when a 911 caller reported the attack, but had since been confined to a separate pen. The call came in about 9:15 a.m.

The injured man was taken to a hospital.

Holding Township is about 22 miles northwest of St. Cloud.

Anthony Bettin

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

