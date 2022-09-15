Statewide "Click it or Ticket" campaign starts next week

MINNEAPOLIS -- Extra eyes will soon make sure Minnesota drivers are buckling up.

The statewide "Click it or Ticket" campaign runs all next week. Troopers and officers will stop drivers for not wearing seat belts.

More than 50 unbelted victims have died in crashes already this year.

One crash survivor credits her seat belt with saving her life.

Safety leaders also urge parents to ensure they correctly use their child's car seat.

A seat belt ticket is $25, but it can cost more than $100 with fees.