Watch CBS News
Local News

Statewide "Click it or Ticket" campaign starts next week

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Extra eyes will soon make sure Minnesota drivers are buckling up.

The statewide "Click it or Ticket" campaign runs all next week. Troopers and officers will stop drivers for not wearing seat belts.

More than 50 unbelted victims have died in crashes already this year.

One crash survivor credits her seat belt with saving her life.

Safety leaders also urge parents to ensure they correctly use their child's car seat.

A seat belt ticket is $25, but it can cost more than $100 with fees.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 15, 2022 / 6:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.