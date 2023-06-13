State trooper involved in six-vehicle crash on I-35W

State trooper involved in six-vehicle crash on I-35W

State trooper involved in six-vehicle crash on I-35W

MINNEAPOLIS -- Six vehicles, including a Minnesota State Patrol squad car, were involved in a crash on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis Monday evening.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of the highway near 42nd Street around 5:20 p.m.

MnDOT

The state patrol said there were no injuries from the crash and workers cleared the scene fairly quickly.

The crash is still under investigation.