State trooper involved in six-vehicle crash on I-35W
MINNEAPOLIS -- Six vehicles, including a Minnesota State Patrol squad car, were involved in a crash on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis Monday evening.
The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of the highway near 42nd Street around 5:20 p.m.
The state patrol said there were no injuries from the crash and workers cleared the scene fairly quickly.
The crash is still under investigation.
