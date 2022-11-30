State Patrol reports nearly 2 dozen overnight crashes

MINNEAPOLIS -- The snow petered out in the Twin Cities by late Tuesday afternoon, but still, the Minnesota State Patrol reported 21 overnight crashes and 27 more spinouts in the same time period.

Of those crashes, four involved injuries, but as of 8 a.m., none were reported to be fatal.

The patrol also reported five semi trucks jack-knifing during the overnight hours.

Also on Wednesday morning, northbound Interstate 35 was closed near West Central Avenue and Exit 55 south of Faribault due to a semi crash. Only emergency vehicles were allowed on the stretch, but by about 8:30 a.m. traffic was starting to move again in that area.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday evening, there were more than 387 crashes, 285 vehicle spinouts and 33 jackknifed semis reported.

The storm system that passed through Minnesota Tuesday brought from 7 to 9 inches of snow right across the Twin Cities area. Minneapolis, St. Paul and many other towns in Minnesota have declared snow emergencies due to the heavy snowfall.

At the height of the storm, all runways at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport were closed for about two hours.