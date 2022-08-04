Watch CBS News
State Patrol: Minneapolis street racing crackdown yielding arrests, safer roads

By David Schuman

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Police say roads around the Twin Cities are safer after several arrests for street racing in the last couple weeks.

The Minnesota State Patrol has worked with the Minneapolis Police Department and other law enforcement agencies this summer on increased overnight patrols.

The North Loop neighborhood in Minneapolis has been a particular trouble spot.

"Honestly I think I hear it every night," said area resident Megan Albers. "It's a little concerning because you wonder about if other people are on the street."

Alexa McLain, another neighbor says she too hears "really loud car sounds and then loud screeching."

"They're not only putting themselves at risk, they're putting other pedestrians at risk," said Lt. Gordon Shank with the Minnesota State Patrol. "They're also putting other drivers at risk. There's a lot at stake."

Shank says the State Patrol helicopter that can be used to track street racers has increased its flight time by 25 percent for choppers in the air.

In the last two weeks, eight people, ranging in age from 18 to 24, have been arrested and charged with riot and criminal damage felonies.

"Our goal is to make sure that we're making our roads safer, and we believe we're doing that by removing these drivers from the roadway," Shank said.

He says troopers consistently run into the same people racing, and since the arrests, they've noticed a slowdown.

"It'll keep the streets safer for those who live and are out in the area," McLain said.

Albers was also glad to hear about the arrests.

"I think Minneapolis is a really safe place to usually bike and be a pedestrian in general, so that obviously contributes to the overall safety of everyone," Albers said.

Shank says if someone witnesses a street race, they shouldn't engage with the drivers. Instead, they should take down as much information as they can about the car and call 911.

