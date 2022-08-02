State patrol K-9 Alma retires after 7 years
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota State Patrol K-9 is retiring after years of service.
The agency said Alma has "had an impressive career" with trooper Patrick Beuning.
According to the state patrol, Alma was deployed 237 times and helped seize $102,000 in drug money, almost 48 pounds of cocaine, 553 pounds of marijuana and 110 pounds of meth.
Alma was with the state patrol for seven years.
