Watch CBS News
Local News

State patrol K-9 Alma retires after 7 years

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Aug. 2, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Aug. 2, 2022 01:18

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota State Patrol K-9 is retiring after years of service.

The agency said Alma has "had an impressive career" with trooper Patrick Beuning.

According to the state patrol, Alma was deployed 237 times and helped seize $102,000 in drug money, almost 48 pounds of cocaine, 553 pounds of marijuana and 110 pounds of meth.

Alma was with the state patrol for seven years.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 2, 2022 / 7:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.