State patrol K-9 Alma retires after 7 years

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota State Patrol K-9 is retiring after years of service.

The agency said Alma has "had an impressive career" with trooper Patrick Beuning.

K-9 Alma retired after 7 yrs. of service to MN. She and Trp. Patrick Beuning had an impressive career. She was deployed 237 times and helped seize $102K in illegal drug proceeds, 47.9lbs. cocaine, 553.3lbs. of marijuana and 110.6lbs. of meth. Enjoy your retirement, Alma! pic.twitter.com/BCCHkXMRru — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) August 1, 2022

According to the state patrol, Alma was deployed 237 times and helped seize $102,000 in drug money, almost 48 pounds of cocaine, 553 pounds of marijuana and 110 pounds of meth.

Alma was with the state patrol for seven years.