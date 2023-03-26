State patrol investigating fatal crash north of Rochester

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday morning north of Rochester.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a semi-truck had been traveling southbound on Highway 63 when it collided in an intersection with a pickup truck traveling westbound on County Road 21.

The state patrol has not revealed how many people died in the accident but has confirmed it was fatal. Authorities say they will release additional details Saturday at 11:30 p.m.

An additional vehicle not involved in the crash was hit by debris from the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.