NEXT Drive: State patrol investigating fatal crash in Eden Prairie

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in the southwest metro Monday morning.

The patrol said the crash occurred on eastbound Highway 5 near Eden Prairie Road in the city of the same name.

Few details about the crash were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more info.