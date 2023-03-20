NEXT Drive: State patrol investigating fatal crash in Eden Prairie

Watch CBS News
By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in the southwest metro Monday morning.

The patrol said the crash occurred on eastbound Highway 5 near Eden Prairie Road in the city of the same name.

Few details about the crash were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more info.

First published on March 20, 2023 / 7:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

