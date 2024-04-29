Fatal crash closes Hwy 52 south of Twin Cities

HAMPTON, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash just south of the Twin Cities on Monday.

The crash happened on southbound Highway 52 at 250th Street near Hampton, according to the patrol. The agency did not share how many vehicles or people were involved, but did classify the crash as fatal.

MnDOT

As of 11:24 a.m., the highway is closed in both directions from Cannon Falls to Hampton, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. MnDOT said it will remain closed for the next four hours.

The highway was already reduced to one lane in each direction due to construction in the area, according to MnDOT.