Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

State Patrol: Good Samaritan helps pull out driver from car fire

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Man taken to hospital after highway 169 car fire
Man taken to hospital after highway 169 car fire 00:28

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- One person was taken to the hospital on Friday evening after a car crashed into a guard rail and burst into flames near Brooklyn Center.

The State Patrol says the crash happened south of Highway 169 near Brooklyn Boulevard. A state trooper and Good Samaritan helped remove the driver from the car.

snapshot-2022-09-24t081947-974.jpg
MNDOT

The driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution. State Patrol says the driver appeared to be driving while impaired.

No one was injured, and State Patrol is investigating the crash. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 24, 2022 / 8:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.