State Patrol: Good Samaritan helps pull out driver from car fire

Man taken to hospital after highway 169 car fire

Man taken to hospital after highway 169 car fire

Man taken to hospital after highway 169 car fire

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- One person was taken to the hospital on Friday evening after a car crashed into a guard rail and burst into flames near Brooklyn Center.

The State Patrol says the crash happened south of Highway 169 near Brooklyn Boulevard. A state trooper and Good Samaritan helped remove the driver from the car.

MNDOT

The driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution. State Patrol says the driver appeared to be driving while impaired.

No one was injured, and State Patrol is investigating the crash.