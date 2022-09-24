State Patrol: Good Samaritan helps pull out driver from car fire
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- One person was taken to the hospital on Friday evening after a car crashed into a guard rail and burst into flames near Brooklyn Center.
The State Patrol says the crash happened south of Highway 169 near Brooklyn Boulevard. A state trooper and Good Samaritan helped remove the driver from the car.
The driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution. State Patrol says the driver appeared to be driving while impaired.
No one was injured, and State Patrol is investigating the crash.
