State Patrol: Driver killed in rollover crash on I-35 in Lakeville
LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- A 39-year-old man died in a crash in Lakeville early Saturday morning.
According to the state patrol, he was driving a 2022 Lincoln Aviator going south on Interstate 35 and approaching 210th Street West around 1:30 a.m. The driver rear-ended a Toyota Corolla and failed to stop.
Then the driver rear-ended a semi truck and trailer before going off the road and rolling into a ditch.
The state patrol says he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time. No one else was injured.
The driver's identity will be released at a later time.
