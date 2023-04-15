Watch CBS News
State Patrol: Driver killed in rollover crash on I-35 in Lakeville

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- A 39-year-old man died in a crash in Lakeville early Saturday morning.

According to the state patrol, he was driving a 2022 Lincoln Aviator going south on Interstate 35 and approaching 210th Street West around 1:30 a.m. The driver rear-ended a Toyota Corolla and failed to stop.

Then the driver rear-ended a semi truck and trailer before going off the road and rolling into a ditch.

The state patrol says he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time. No one else was injured.

The driver's identity will be released at a later time.

