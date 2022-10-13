State Patrol: At least 1 killed in crash near MSP Airport
ST. PAUL, Minn. – At least one person is dead following a crash Wednesday evening near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 6:13 p.m. on Highway 5 at Post Road, near Terminal 1.
An SUV was heading westbound on the highway when it went off the road and hit "the interior of a bridge."
That stretch of Highway 5 was closed for hours for crash reconstruction. The state patrol is expected to release more information on this accident late Wednesday night.
