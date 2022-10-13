Watch CBS News
Local News

State Patrol: At least 1 killed in crash near MSP Airport

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Oct. 12, 2022
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Oct. 12, 2022 01:54

ST. PAUL, Minn. – At least one person is dead following a crash Wednesday evening near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 6:13 p.m. on Highway 5 at Post Road, near Terminal 1.

fatal-crash-near-msp-airport-hwy-5-at-post-road.jpg
MnDOT

An SUV was heading westbound on the highway when it went off the road and hit "the interior of a bridge."

That stretch of Highway 5 was closed for hours for crash reconstruction. The state patrol is expected to release more information on this accident late Wednesday night.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 12, 2022 / 8:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.