State Patrol: 117 crashes overnight, including 1 fatal crash in White Bear Lake

MINNEAPOLIS -- It was a slippery night across Minnesota, leading to over 100 crashes statewide, one of which was fatal.

The Minnesota State Patrol says between 7:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Saturday, 18 out of 117 crashes led to injuries. Thirty-three vehicles spun off the road, and there were 4 jackknifed semis.

#MSPNumbers Statewide 7:30 p.m. 11/11/22 to 7:30 a.m. 11/12/22: 117 crashes (18 with injury, 0 serious/ 1 fatal-White Bear Lake) & 33 veh spin out/off road and 4 jackknifed semis. — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) November 12, 2022

The fatal crash happened in White Bear Lake shortly after 9 p.m. A white Jeep was traveling west on Interstate 694 on White Bear Avenue when it lost control and rolled into a ditch.

The driver, 41-year-old Logan Ray Sova, died. Alcohol was involved in the crash, and he was not wearing his seatbelt. The 34-year-old passenger did not have any injuries.