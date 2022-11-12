Watch CBS News
State Patrol: 117 crashes overnight, including 1 fatal crash in White Bear Lake

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- It was a slippery night across Minnesota, leading to over 100 crashes statewide, one of which was fatal.

The Minnesota State Patrol says between 7:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Saturday, 18 out of 117 crashes led to injuries. Thirty-three vehicles spun off the road, and there were 4 jackknifed semis.

The fatal crash happened in White Bear Lake shortly after 9 p.m. A white Jeep was traveling west on Interstate 694 on White Bear Avenue when it lost control and rolled into a ditch. 

The driver, 41-year-old Logan Ray Sova, died. Alcohol was involved in the crash, and he was not wearing his seatbelt. The 34-year-old passenger did not have any injuries.

First published on November 12, 2022 / 11:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

