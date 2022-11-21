State honors labor organizer, DFL founder Nellie Stone Johnson with new statue

MINNEAPOLIS -- The state of Minnesota is honoring Nellie Stone Johnson Monday. Gov. Tim Walz helped unveil a new statue of her at the Minnesota State Capitol, and also declared it Nellie Stone Johnson Day.

Johnson was a labor organizer, activist and the first Black elected official in Minneapolis. She was also a founder of the DFL Party.

Johnson died in 2002 at the age of 96.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan says Johnson's statue is the first new statue placed in the Minnesota State Capitol in over 60 years, and the first of a Woman of Color. Walz called Johnson an "incredible human being."

At the Minneapolis elementary school that bears her name, her legacy lives on in the halls and classrooms.

"I'm the proud principal of Nellie Stone Johnson because I just love this community. There's just something about the brilliancy and resiliency of the north side," principal Kelly Wright said.

Johnson was active in the NAACP and the Civil Rights Congress pushing for voting rights, workers' rights and equal pay for women. Wright says many of her students ask about her, and Wright's happy to answer.

"I said she was a community activist and she organized unions," Wright said.

As to what impresses Wright the most, she said her longevity is at the top of the list.

"She just did this work for 70 years," Wright said. "It didn't seem like she came from greatness ... And that's what I want our students to recognize. They too can be great, and all it takes is a little hard work, a little perseverance, and they just have to keep going. Everyone has it in them to be great."

Wright brought about a dozen students to the Capitol Monday to see the unveiling. She says next month all the students will learn more about Johnson as part of a schoolwide project.