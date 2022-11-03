State health data shows flu, RSV hospitalizations on the rise

What is RSV? How can you spot it?

MINNEAPOLIS -- The number of Minnesotans hospitalized due to influenza and RSV increased again at the end of October, according to state health data.

Health officials are warning of a triple-demic this winter fueled by influenza, COVID-19, and RSV - a respiratory virus that makes it difficult for children to breathe.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 42 people were hospitalized last week due to influenza, compared to 14 the week prior. The vast majority of the hospitalizations - 83% - involved people in the metro area. Two people have died so far this season.

However, Centers for Disease Control data shows that Minnesota has minimal seasonal influenza activity compared to the rest of the country. The southeastern part of the U.S. is seeing the highest rates of activity.

Preliminary data also shows nearly 160 hospitalized RSV cases in the metro area in the past week. The figure has been steadily increasing, especially in the last two months. The majority of cases involve children under a year in age.

RSV can infect people at any age, but it's more serious for young children and older adults. There is no approved vaccine yet for the illness, but Pfizer announced this week that the company has enough promising data to submit its vaccine to the Food and Drug Administration by the end of the year.

The CDC recommends everyone ages 6 months and older get an annual flu vaccine.