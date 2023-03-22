Starbucks workers at 3 Twin Cities locations go on strike

MINNEAPOLIS -- Employees at three Twin Cities Starbucks locations are striking on Wednesday, joining 100 other stores nationwide to demand liveable wages and respectful workplaces.

Workers at the locations on Snelling Avenue in St. Paul, Silver Lake Road in St. Anthony, and Cedar Avenue in south Minneapolis say they're pushing for consistent scheduling and the right to organize free from fear and intimidation.

Starbucks Workers United says the National Labor Relations Board has issued more than 70 official complaints against the coffee chain for over 1,300 alleged violations of federal labor law. The company, on the other hand, has filed 100 Unfair Labor Practice charges against the union since October for allegedly refusing to bargain in good faith.

A Starbucks spokesperson said they encourage striking employees to "live up to their obligations by responding to our proposed sessions and meeting us in-person to move the good faith bargaining process forward."

The strike comes a day before the company's annual shareholder meeting and is part of a national day of action.