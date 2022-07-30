Star pass rusher Za'Darius Smith says he's "excited" to be a Viking

MINNEAPOLIS -- On the day the Vikings announced Jared Allen as their newest Ring of Honor member, their newest star pass rusher paid his respects.

"Crazy bull rush man," said Za'Darius Smith. "Just on the edge each and every play when they needed him, he came through."

Smith spent part of Friday's practice working aside Danielle Hunter. The two project to be a headache for opposing quarterbacks this year. Friday was also his first time to take in U.S. Bank Stadium as a Viking.

"Just to come in the stadium and get a feel for it, like I said, walking out on the other side just feels weird. But it's a good feeling to have and I'm just excited to be a Minnesota Viking," Smith said.

Smith most recently played for the Green Bay Packers. He remembered a game from two years ago where he broke into the backfield while playing against Minnesota.

"I asked [Brian] O'Neil about it. And O'Neil was like, yeah, man you actually got the sack on that play. Just bittersweet, man. Knowing I was here a couple years ago sacking Kirk. Now we're on the same team so... it won't happen anymore," Smith said.

While it's still early in camp, Smith and the rest of the Vikings open up the season at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sept. 11 against the Green Bay Packers.

"It's the third practice, so it'll really get amped up here soon when we put on the pads," Smith said. "But everybody is coming together and we're all playing as one."