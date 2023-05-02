Staff member airlifted after "brutal, senseless attack" at Moose Lake sex offender facility

The video above was originally published on March 14, 2023

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. – A staff member is in the hospital after an attack at the Minnesota Sex Offender Program (MSOP) facility in Moose Lake Monday afternoon.

MSOP Executive Director Nancy Johnston says an "MSOP client" used a heavy object to hit the staff member in the head, then repeatedly kicked him in the head while he was on the ground.

Carlton County Sheriff's deputies arrested the attacker, and first responders airlifted the employee to the hospital.

"We are deeply disturbed by such a brutal, senseless attack," Johnston said. "I'm grateful to those who tried to intervene and protect our coworker. Our hearts are with him and his family, and we'll be there to support him as he recovers."

According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, there were 45 assaults on Minnesota correctional workers in 2022, with eight of those causing significant injuries. About half of those attacks occurred at the Stillwater correctional facility.

