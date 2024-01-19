Staff finds gun, ammunition at Spring Valley Middle/High School

SPRING VALLEY, Wis. — Thursday morning at approximately 11:00 a.m. Spring Valley Middle/High School went into a "hold in place" protocol after staff received a report that an individual at the school may have a gun in their belongings.

According to Spring Valley's Superintendent John Groh, Staff responded promptly by contacting law enforcement and putting the school in a "hold in place" protocol. "Hold in place" is a protocol where class continues for students and staff who must remain inside their classrooms until the protocol is lifted.

Staff located a gun in a locked bag on school property. Initial reports claimed the gun was unloaded however law enforcement later confirmed ammunition was found in proximity to the weapon.

Law enforcement quickly determined there was no longer any threat to students or staff and the "hold in place" protocol was lifted at 11:37 a.m.

In a recent Facebook post, Spring Valley Midde/High School reminded the community that students and staff are a top priority. "The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. Please know that the administrative and counseling staff are available for students, parents, and staff who may need some extra support at this time. Finally, we encourage students to continue to speak up if they see or hear anything that could represent a potential school safety concern," said Groh.