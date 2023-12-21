Watch CBS News
St. Thomas wins 104-51 over D-III Wisconsin-River Falls

Ahjany Lee's 14 points helped St. Thomas defeat Division III Wisconsin-River Falls 104-51 on Thursday night.

Lee also added five rebounds for the Tommies (8-5). Ryan Dufault scored 13 points while finishing 6 of 8 from the floor, and added five rebounds and seven assists. Parker Bjorklund had 11 points and was 4 of 7 shooting (3 for 4 from 3-point range).

The Falcons were led by Zac Johnson, who posted nine points. Jack Leifker added six points and four assists for Wisconsin-River Falls. Mason Anderson also had five points.

St. Thomas visits North Dakota in its next matchup on December 29.

