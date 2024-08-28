St. Thomas' Hope Adebayo reflects on football career ahead of senior season

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Optimism prevails at the dawn of the football season, and so does Hope Adebayo.

"When your best players are your best leaders, and your best people and your hardest workers, you've got something good," said St. Thomas University head football coach Glenn Caruso. "Hope demonstrates that on a daily basis."

Adebayo, a senior, has enjoyed an explosive career with the Tommies, proving himself as a fixture of the Pioneer League. What came before was dominance at Simley High School.

"I was a late bloomer and I grew into the player I am," said Adebayo. "I had a lot of teammates and coaches and family that kept me going."

St. Thomas has lost just seven games in Adebayo's tenure.

"Local product. Grown, done great, and now he's leading the team at the highest of levels," said Caruso. "Blessed beyond what we deserve for people like Hope Adebayo."

Adebayo is a prototype of the St. Thomas football player at its best. The course Adebayo's college career has taken, with COVID and the Tommies' move to DI has been unique.

"It's one of one," said Adebayo. "Just grateful for the teammates that I've had. I'm the old guy now in the locker room. Guys think I'm a lot older than I am."

With two more seasons to go before St. Thomas is postseason-eligible, the players have a specific perspective: grateful for past DIII dominance and intent on paving the way.

"I'm excited for the fruit of the foundation that we've laid down also, and see the fruit of that in the next four to five years," Adebayo said.