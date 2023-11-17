St. Thomas Academy beats Alexandria with authority

MINNEAPOLIS — Alexandria and St. Thomas have each won just one state title and they came in back-to-back years. All the way back in 1974 and 1975. So they met today in the semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium to decide who would get the chance for a long-awaited title number two.

The Cadets had lost twice already this season. The Cardinals boasted a perfect record entering this matchup and their fans had a lot to cheer about early on.

On just Alexandria's second offensive play of the game... Chase Thompson connected with a wide open Evan Krudt for a 61-yard score.

That was the start of an onslaught... Alek scored two more times in rapid succession... This a short run from Macklen Heydt. Alexandria was up 23-0 in the first half.

Then it was St. Thomas Academy's turn to make their comeback. Maximus Sims lays it in down the sideline to Luke Dobbs for STA's first points.

They had trimmed it to a touchdown at halftime and then an interception out of the intermission kept the momentum on the Cadets side and they quickly turned it into points. Savion Hart came up big scoring three times. 8 touchdowns in his last two games. This tied it up.

St. Thomas Academy scored a monstrous 42 unanswered points. Then Chase Young hauls it in for the best catch of the day. The Cadets win, 42-30.

"Once they got the pick I think our whole offense looked at each other and said this is our game and we're gonna finish this game the way that we wanna finish it and we're not gonna stop going," said Cadets quarterback Maximus Sims after the game.

"This year just really hits hard. Especially at the Bank just because it's our first time here, we made it here. and this is our first loss," said Alexandria offensive and defensive lineman Sawyer Rumohr.

"Forget about the past and focus on the forward. Not worry about the score because it can always change during the game. I think one of the emotions that we felt was hope. We still got hope. We can still go out and win if we go and make those big plays," said Savion Hart.

Alexandria suffered its first loss of the season. St. Thomas Academy will play in their fourth title game in the last seven state tournaments. Looking for their first championship in that span.