St. Paul's Michael Houston named 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year

ST. PAUL, Minn. – It was a day that one Minnesota teacher will never forget.

Education Minnesota announced Sunday that St. Paul Harding High School math teacher Michael Houston is the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

Houston has taught at Harding for 19 years, and has been a football coach at the school for 18 of those years. Houston also teaches math pedagogy classes at Concordia University in St. Paul, and is the union steward at Harding.

Michael Houston Education Minnesota

"In the wake of the pandemic and the ongoing trauma our Harding students have endured, my goal every day is to make sure they have fun in their learning and know they are loved," Houston said.

Houston is the 59th teacher of the year in Minnesota – a state that's produced four National Teachers of the Year.