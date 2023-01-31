Watch CBS News
St. Paul Winter Carnival ice carvings tout special inspiration

By Derek James

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. –  The St. Paul Winter Carnival is all about embracing the magic and the cold of winter.

Every year, the ice carvings capture our imagination. They've also captured the imagination of some young artists from Children's Minnesota.

In the video above, Derek James hung out in Rice Park with Tom Klug, a carver bringing those images to life through ice, and Ean, one of the young artists whose work is being transformed.

