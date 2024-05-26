3 women hurt in shooting near St. Paul's Crosby Farm Park

WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of May 25, 2024

WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of May 25, 2024

WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of May 25, 2024

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Three women were hurt in a shooting early Sunday morning at a gathering near a St. Paul marina.

Officers were called to Crosby Farm Park just before 1 a.m., according to St. Paul police, where they found one woman with a gunshot wound to her leg; a second woman with a cheek wound; and a third woman with a graze wound on her hand.

WCCO

Police say no arrests have been made and they're still searching for the shooter or shooters.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 651-266-5858.