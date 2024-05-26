Watch CBS News
Crime

3 women hurt in shooting near St. Paul's Crosby Farm Park

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of May 25, 2024
WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of May 25, 2024 00:46

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Three women were hurt in a shooting early Sunday morning at a gathering near a St. Paul marina.

Officers were called to Crosby Farm Park just before 1 a.m., according to St. Paul police, where they found one woman with a gunshot wound to her leg; a second woman with a cheek wound; and a third woman with a graze wound on her hand.

inx-watergate-marina-shooting-pool-052624.jpg
WCCO

Police say no arrests have been made and they're still searching for the shooter or shooters.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 651-266-5858.

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. A 20-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the newsroom, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on May 26, 2024 / 12:04 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.