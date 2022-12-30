St. Paul teacher charged with criminal sexual conduct involving student

ST. PAUL, Minn – Pablo Cortez, a St. Paul teacher, is being charged with criminal sexual conduct after he allegedly had sexual relations with a student.

According to charges filed in Ramsey County, the sexual contact occurred in early December, when Cortez and one of his 18-year-old students agreed to meet after school in a parking garage. The 50-year-old engaged in sexual activity with the girl in his car.

According to the student's account of the incident, she became hesitant to engage in the sexual acts with Cortez, but continued because she was scared.

Preceding the incident, Cortez had regular contact with the student over the phone, in which they engaged in "flirty" conversations.

Cortez has since been charged with criminal sexual conduct, since he was the girl's teacher at the time of the crime. Cortez was placed on paid administrative leave by St. Paul. Public Schools.

At this time, St. Paul Public Schools has not released a statement.