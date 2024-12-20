St. Paul substitute teacher charged with sexually assaulting student

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A substitute teacher in St. Paul has been charged with sexual assault of a minor after reports emerged alleging that he had assaulted a sixth-grade female student multiple times, gave her gifts and tried to talk to her about sex.

The 29-year-old man of St. Paul was charged Monday in Ramsey County with one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 14 years old, which is a felony. It's in connection to alleged crimes that occurred between the beginning of the year and mid-October.

The reports stem from a charter school called the Community School of Excellence, located at the 270 block of Larpenteur Avenue. The school's population is largely made up of Hmong students.

The student who reported the teacher says he allegedly touched her inappropriately multiple times, grabbed her and would not let go until she kicked or hit him in some instances.

The criminal complaint goes on to describe a specific incident that took place on Oct. 8 where the substitute teacher took the sixth-grade student out into the hallway and asked her how she felt about sex. This student reported that this teacher had also touched her thigh last spring.

School staff said they had spoken to this teacher previously about not hugging young female students, and when asked about his conduct in October, staff said he admitted to hugging and touching students and giving them gifts as rewards but denied talking to any students about sex.

The teacher claims that the sixth-grade student was pulled out of the classroom to discuss a fight she was having with a peer, the criminal complaint reads. There is surveillance video showing the teacher and student speaking in the hallway on the day of the incident.

While being evaluated at the Midwest Children's Resource Center, the student told officials of another incident where the teacher had asked her to come to his office a year prior.

While in his office, the student claims the teacher had her sit on his desk where he then slid his hand up her thigh, opened her legs and tried to touch her private parts, according to the criminal complaint. The student reported that she kicked him in the stomach and jumped off the desk.

The criminal complaint reports another instance where the teacher had locked the door of his office then pinned her against the wall, unbuttoned and pulled down his pants down while trying to take her shirt off. This incident occurred after the teacher gifted the student a CD of her favorite rapper.

In June, several other fourth-grade female students had reported feeling uncomfortable around this substitute teacher. These students claimed this teacher had touched them inappropriately multiple times and wanted to talk to them about their "crushes" and "boy drama" while on a school field trip.

On Oct. 28, the substitute teacher met with a police officer and an investigator from the Minnesota Department of Education where he admitted to being fired for tickling female students by their waists and patting their heads, said the criminal complaint.

He also admitted to grabbing that sixth-grade student by the arm, but said it was done to counsel her about fighting with other kids.

He also pulled her from class and gave her McDonalds, which he said he shouldn't have done. In addition to these two admissions, the teacher also admitted to private messaging with students via Facebook, saying he did so to try and help them with their problems.

The teacher admits to giving the student a CD but says he gave it to her at her locker, and denies any of the conduct she reported happened in his office.

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.

Sexual Assault Resources

General Sites for information related to sexual assault and resources throughout Minnesota:

General Sexual Assault Websites: