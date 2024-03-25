St. Paul softball players get invitation to White House from Vice President Kamala Harris

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Several St. Paul student-athletes got the chance of a lifetime when a special guest dropped in on their softball practice last week. Then, that surprise visit turned into a trip they will never forget.

"I saw her walk up next to me and it was kind of like you feel that leadership presence," said Haley McFarlane, the varsity girls' softball coach at Central High School, as she described the moment Vice President Kamala Harris walked into their practice last week.

The vice president stopped in the Twin Cities during a nationwide tour on reproductive rights, but chose to make an unplanned side visit to the oldest high school in the state, SPPS' Central High, and shared some wisdom with the young female athletes.

"Her mother used to tell her that although she might have been the first female vice president, she won't be the last," said McFarlane.

Minnesota Governor's Office

McFarlane is teaming up with the school's athletic director, Alicia Ekegren, to chaperone some of the softball team to Washington D.C this week, after the vice president extended an invitation to her Women's History Month reception at the White House.

"The student-athletes are so excited for this experience, like there's no words still," said Ekegren.

In order to make this trip possible, the softball team needed to raise $15,000 in four days. Thanks to many generous individual donors and large donations from the St. Paul and Minnesota Foundations, and the St. Paul firefighters union, they raised over $39,000, allowing the team to bring four more additional teammates and stay a few extra days longer in D.C.

"We are so grateful to the community and all the people that came out, from the little donations to the $6,000 donations to the $15,000 donations," said Ekegren.

The St. Paul girls will be the only high school athletes represented at this White House reception. Their coach reminds them how big of an honor and responsibility it will be.

"This is going to build their character in a lot of good ways," said McFarlane.