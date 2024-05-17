St. Paul man who allegedly said TV told him to kill 2 in sober house to enter plea

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A man accused of killing two men inside a St. Paul sober living residence in 2022 is expected to enter a plea on Friday.

Joseph Sandoval, 34, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection to the deadly attack on Oct. 20, 2022.

According to court documents, officers arrived at the scene on East Lawson and Jessamine avenues to find Sandoval walking out of the residence wearing bloody clothing, with cuts on his hands and face.

Joseph Sandoval RCSO

He allegedly told police he had taken fentanyl before killing a fellow resident and a handyman inside after watching an episode of "Dragon Ball Z." Sandoval allegedly said a voice coming from the show warned him that the two were going to kill him and he needed to "take the opportunity" to strike first, court documents state.

Police say the victims — 40-year-old Jason Murphy and 56-year-old Jon Wentz, both from St. Paul — died from multiple lacerations and stab wounds.

Sandoval also faced several felony charges in Hennepin County at the time, including assault, theft and burglary cases from 2021. However, he was conditionally released after being found incompetent.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

