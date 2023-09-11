Watch CBS News
Man arrested after allegedly shooting woman in hand, dropping her off in downtown St. Paul

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A man is in custody after police say a woman was shot in the hand outside a St. Paul gas station Saturday night.

Police say officers were called to a reported shooting near the Holiday gas station off Rice and Winter streets in the Capitol neighborhood at 9:45 p.m.

Officers soon found that the victim had been dropped off about a mile southeast at St. Paul and West Exchange streets in downtown by the shooter. She was taken to Regions Hospital for treatment.

The suspect's vehicle was found abandoned in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood on the city's east side, but he was soon found and arrested.

Police are still investigating.

WCCO Staff
September 10, 2023

