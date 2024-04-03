St. Paul Schools use games, new program to help unify students of all abilities

ST. PAUL, Minn. — More than 500 students from St. Paul Schools filled the gym at the University of St. Thomas Wednesday, as the district took another step towards inclusivity.

For the first time, St. Paul Public Schools paired with Special Olympics Minnesota to host a "Live Unified" event – a push to bring unified sports and activities to schools in the district.



By pairing students in general education courses with students who are differently abled in a series of games and activities, the district says it hopes to eliminate barriers in school.

"My hope is that kids really see each other for who they are, see their strengths and develop friendships that extend beyond the classroom," said Michelle Mercado of St. Paul Public Schools. "I have a child with special needs who's 18. It's really important for me for him to have relationships with other kids. I want that for other students in St. Paul schools."

Both middle school and high school students attended Wednesday's event; the Special Olympics says it hopes to offer unified programming in multiple St. Paul schools full time moving forward.

"Kids catch on so quickly," said Demaya Walton, the Director of Unified Champion Schools. "After you explain being unified means bringing students with and without disabilities together through our three pillars, they really gravitate really quickly and build those relationships."