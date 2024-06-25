Man arrested at Regions Hospital had Molotov cocktails in car, police say

ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police arrested a man at Regions Hospital after incendiary devices were allegedly found inside his car last week.

An off-duty St. Paul police officer had been working contractual overtime at the hospital around 9:30 a.m. last Thursday when security requested his assistance, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

Police say security personnel believed a man inside the hospital was possibly in possession of Molotov cocktails.

The officer looked in the man's car and reported seeing a bucket containing possible incendiary devices — individual containers of an unknown liquid with rags sticking out the top. Police also say a crossbow and an arrow were in the car.

Officers arrested the man and found a large knife up his sleeve. Narcotics were also found on him, according to St. Paul police.

He was booked into the Ramsey County Jail for possession of an incendiary device and possession of a controlled substance.

Police say that field testing indicated the liquid in the containers was flammable. Further testing will be conducted.