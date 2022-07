St. Paul pregnancy center vandalized

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A pregnancy center in St. Paul reports that it was vandalized on Tuesday.

Birthright is a pregnancy center that opposes abortions and offers alternative options.

Vandalism on Birthright St. Paul building reads "Blood on your hands." Birthright St. Paul

Graffiti on the building read "Abort America," "Blood on your hands," and "Janes Revenge."

Janes Revenge is an abortion rights group that has taken responsibility for vandalizing anti-abortion pregnancy centers since the Roe draft leaked, including a Wisconsin anti-abortion rights group headquarters in May.