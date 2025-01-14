Man arrested after firing armor-piercing bullets at St. Paul police car, chief says

ST. PAUL, Minn. — An attempt to stop a driver during a DUI detail on Monday night in St. Paul's Summit-University neighborhood ended in gunfire, and a police cruiser being hit with armor-piercing bullets.

In a press conference held Tuesday afternoon, St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry says officers tried to make a traffic stop at 11 p.m. near Central Avenue and Chatsworth Street after they observed a driver making several traffic violations.

Henry says the driver fled and officers briefly gave chase. Soon after, another officer spotted the driver parking less than a half-mile away and he fled again.

During the second chase, Henry says the suspect started firing an assault rifle out his back window, striking the squad car multiple times. That officer didn't return fire and continued to chase the suspect, who eventually crashed into a parked car near Fuller Avenue and Fisk Street.

Henry says the suspect fled the vehicle on foot and fought with officers as they were trying to take him into custody.

Inside the suspect's vehicle, Henry says officers found a stolen and loaded AR-15-style assault rifle, armor-piercing ammo, several spent shell casings and possible illegal drugs.

Henry says no one else was hurt in the ordeal, but he's asking any other possible victims or those whose property was damaged in the chase and shooting to contact police.

"We are grateful that this person was brought into custody, and that no one in our community, none of our officers, and even [the suspect] was injured," Henry said. "But I would say we're very, very lucky."

The suspect has a violent criminal history, according to Henry. He had been released from prison in March 2024 and was out on bail after serving time for assault and a drive-by shooting.

Henry says his department is still investigating, and the officers involved were wearing body cameras during the encounter.