St. Paul police seek missing assault victim

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul are seeking a missing 18-year-old who they believe was the victim of an assault.

Authorities say that the St. Paul woman was believed to be the victim in a shooting that happened at about 4 a.m. Monday.

A missing persons alert has been forwarded to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Police identified the possible victim as Hsa Law Yaw Say, and tweeted a photo of her.

The Saint Paul Police Department is asking for public help in locating an assault victim who has been missing since a shooting incident earlier today.



Hsa Say, 18 year old woman from Saint Paul is believed to be the victim of that shooting. pic.twitter.com/lv4LmJx32S — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) September 26, 2022

Police say that a 911 caller reported shots fired on the 1500 block of Fellows Lane. Officers say they found evidence of a shooting but did not see the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's homicide unit at 651-266-5650.