St. Paul police seek missing assault victim

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul are seeking a missing 18-year-old who they believe was the victim of an assault.

Authorities say that the St. Paul woman was believed to be the victim in a shooting that happened at about 4 a.m. Monday.

A missing persons alert has been forwarded to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Police identified the possible victim as Hsa Law Yaw Say, and tweeted a photo of her.

Police say that a 911 caller reported shots fired on the 1500 block of Fellows Lane. Officers say they found evidence of a shooting but did not see the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's homicide unit at 651-266-5650.

WCCO Staff
September 26, 2022 / 11:38 AM

First published on September 26, 2022 / 11:38 AM

