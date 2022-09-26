St. Paul police seek missing assault victim
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul are seeking a missing 18-year-old who they believe was the victim of an assault.
Authorities say that the St. Paul woman was believed to be the victim in a shooting that happened at about 4 a.m. Monday.
A missing persons alert has been forwarded to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Police identified the possible victim as Hsa Law Yaw Say, and tweeted a photo of her.
Police say that a 911 caller reported shots fired on the 1500 block of Fellows Lane. Officers say they found evidence of a shooting but did not see the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's homicide unit at 651-266-5650.
