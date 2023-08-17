Watch CBS News
St. Paul police say endangered baby has been found safe

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The St. Paul Police Department says an endangered 6-month-old baby has been found safe.

The baby was allegedly taken by his mother's former boyfriend on Monday. The baby was located "safe and sound" by police on Thursday afternoon. 

Police say the man sent a threatening message Wednesday night to the baby's mother and they were concerned about the baby's welfare.

