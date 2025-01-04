St. Paul police investigating robbery and assault

ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police are investigating after a woman was shot in the hand during a robbery.

Police say they responded to a report of a robbery and aggravated assault around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The incident took place near the 100 block of Biglow Lane.

Police met with an adult woman at a gas station on Wheelock Parkway. She told them she was sitting inside a car with her friend when a man got into the backseat. The man shot the woman in the hand before fleeing with her backpack.

The woman then drove to the gas station.

Police do not have anyone in custody. They are investigating the incident.