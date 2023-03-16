St. Paul police report city's 7th homicide in 2023, after pregnant woman shot in head dies

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police are investigating after a pregnant 21-year-old woman died after being shot in the head.

The incident happened Monday afternoon. Police said the victim was brought to Regions Hospital's emergency room by a private vehicle.

The woman was given care at the hospital, but ultimately died of her injuries, police reported Thursday afternoon.

According to investigators, the woman was shot inside the car near St. Anthony Avenue and Marion Street. Police are seeking information from anyone who might have been at or near that location around 5 p.m. Monday afternoon.

The victim's identity was not released, but police did say that she was pregnant at the time of the shooting.

This is the city's seventh reported homicide in 2023.