St. Paul police release body-worn camera footage of deadly shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police have released body-worn camera footage of the shooting that left a man dead last weekend.

Earlier this week, witnesses told WCCO that the victim in the Saturday shooting lunged at children and officers with a machete with a 16-inch blade. It happened at an apartment complex in the West 7th Street neighborhood of St. Paul.

"Any loss of life is tragic, and we're keeping the family and friends of Mr. Xiong in our thoughts as they grieve and look for answers," St. Paul Chief of Police Axel Henry said. "We know there aren't words to alleviate their pain, but we hope the release of these videos will help them begin to understand what happened.

The incident happened as a children's birthday party was happening in the lobby. When St. Paul police responded they came face to face with the man, a building resident, in the hallway. Police identified him as Yia Xiong.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter earlier this week said he was committed to releasing the body worn cameras of officers who shot and killed a man Saturday evening.

Police union president Mark Ross says the officers acted heroically.

"This was a completely justified shooting and our officers faced grave danger to protect themselves and others," Ross said.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has taken over the investigation. So far they are not releasing the name of the man killed. They're also not releasing the names of the two officers involved.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO as more information is available.