Watch CBS News
Crime

St. Paul police recover 8 guns in search for drive-by shooting suspect

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announces Project Peace
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announces Project Peace 00:39

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police say they recovered eight guns in the course of searching for and arresting a suspect in a drive-by shooting Monday.

The 22-year-old suspect was also wanted in connection with vehicle thefts, fleeing police, assault and possessing a firearm without a permit, police said. He has not yet been charged.

While executing a search warrant on the 1500 block of Wilson Avenue East, police recovered seven handguns and an AR-15. One of the handguns was stolen, and another had an illegal automatic switch on it, police said.

2022-08-9-gun-recovery.jpg
St. Paul Police Department

Officers also recovered "multiple boxes of ammunition," police said, as well as marijuana and keys to four rental vehicles.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 9, 2022 / 11:06 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.