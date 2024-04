ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting as a homicide Monday night in St. Paul.

The St. Paul Police Department says the shooting occurred on the 1900 block of Marshall Avenue.

This is the city's sixth homicide of 2024.

This is a developing story.