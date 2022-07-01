Watch CBS News
St. Paul police investigating homicide on Dale Street

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say they're investigating a homicide after they found a dead body on the 600 block of Dale Street North overnight.

The homicide was reported at about 3 a.m.

Police say they found a man lying on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers noted trauma to his face, but couldn't determine the likely cause.

The victim was not identified. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will conduct an investigation.

