St. Paul police investigating city's 5th homicide of 2024

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police in St. Paul announced Monday they are now investigating the death of a man found unconscious on a sidewalk over the weekend as a homicide.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers were on patrol near the intersection of Case Avenue and Arcade Street just before 1 a.m. on Saturday when they noticed a person down on the sidewalk.

Officers realized the person was unconscious and not breathing, and began life-saving efforts until medics took the man to Regions Hospital. The man died shortly after arriving at the hospital, police say.

MORE NEWS: St. Paul man charged in connection to dog attack that injured 7-year-old girl

A preliminary investigation indicates that the victim may have been in an altercation and had been assaulted before officers found him, according to SPPD.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide as a result of the man being assaulted.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Peter Nguyen, of Coon Rapids.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call investigators at 651-266-5650.

This marks the fifth homicide in St. Paul this year.