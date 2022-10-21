Watch CBS News
St. Paul police investigate double homicide in Payne-Phalen

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police are investigating a double homicide Thursday on the city's east side.

It happened at about 4:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Lawson Avenue East, in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

Officers found two unresponsive men at the scene who were "suffering from significant, life-threatening injuries." A male suspect was detained at the scene.

Police did not specify how the men died. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will release that information, and the victims' identities, after its investigation.

Police say there had been four 911 calls to the residence so far this year.

These are the city's 30th and 31st homicides of 2022.

WCCO Staff
First published on October 20, 2022 / 7:20 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

