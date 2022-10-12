St. Paul police: Man dies after Frogtown shooting
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A man is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood, marking the city's 29th homicide of the year.
Police say it happened at about 6:35 p.m. near Thomas Avenue West and Grotto Street North. Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from "apparent gunshot wounds."
The victim later died from his injuries at a local hospital.
Police are still searching for the shooter, and ask for anyone with information to call SPPD's Homicide Unit at 651-266-5650.
