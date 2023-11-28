St. Paul police asks for public's help finding missing man

NEWPORT, Minn. — The St. Paul Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing man.

Norberto Aguirre, 48, was last seen leaving his workplace, Tinucci's restaurant, last Thursday at 3 p.m.

Aguirre left work driving a silver 2011 Toyota Highlander with the license plate JTS298.

He was wearing a Tinucci work shirt and black pants.

Aguirre is 5 feet, 9 inches and weighs 235 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Aguirre's family and authorities are concerned about his safety.

The department asks you to call 911 or 651-291-1111 if you know anything about Aguirre's whereabouts.