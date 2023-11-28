Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

St. Paul police asks for public's help finding missing man

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Nov. 28, 2023
Morning headlines from Nov. 28, 2023 05:19

NEWPORT, Minn. — The St. Paul Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing man.

Norberto Aguirre, 48, was last seen leaving his workplace, Tinucci's restaurant, last Thursday at 3 p.m. 

Aguirre left work driving a silver 2011 Toyota Highlander with the license plate JTS298. 

He was wearing a Tinucci work shirt and black pants.

thumbnail-image001.png

Aguirre is 5 feet, 9 inches and weighs 235 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Aguirre's family and authorities are concerned about his safety.

The department asks you to call 911 or 651-291-1111 if you know anything about Aguirre's whereabouts.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on November 28, 2023 / 4:22 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.