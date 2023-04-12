St. Paul Police: 15-year-old girl struck by bullet on Payne Avenue was innocent bystander
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A 15-year-old girl was shot in the leg Tuesday afternoon on St. Paul's east side, with police describing her as an innocent bystander.
Police say officers found the victim on the 900 block of Payne Avenue. She was taken to Regions Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Officers arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to the shooting
