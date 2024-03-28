St. Paul man pleads guilty to gun charge after crashing into restaurant in stolen car

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A 19-year-old pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a machine gun in connection to an incident that ended with a stolen car crashing into a downtown St. Paul business.

On Feb. 15, 2023, St. Paul police responded to a report of a Jeep shooting at another car near Luella Street North and Wilson Avenue in St. Paul around 4:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, the Jeep fled, leading police on a high-speed chase until it hit another car and crashed into the Ox Cart Ale House. The restaurant was unoccupied at the time.

Moeshea Hart, of St. Paul, was one of three occupants in the Jeep. Another 18-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested.

Police found a Glock model 9mm handgun with a loaded, extended magazine on the floor of the restaurant, near the Jeep's driver's side door. Hart also had the Jeep's key fob in his pockets, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers later learned the Jeep had been stolen on Dec. 1, 2022, from a residence in St. Paul. It had originally been an orange car, but it had been "wrapped" to make it look black.

Hart's sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled.

Note: The video above originally aired on Feb. 15, 2023.