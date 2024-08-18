Watch CBS News
Man's injuries grave after shooting in St. Paul's North End neighborhood

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in St. Paul's North End neighborhood Sunday morning, police said.

Multiple reports of gunshots brought officers to the 100 block of Arlington Avenue just after 11 a.m., according to the St. Paul Police Department. They found a crashed vehicle with blood near it, as well as "evidence of a shooting," the department said.

Shortly after that, a man arrived at Regions Hospital with gunshot wounds. 

No one has been arrested, police said. The shooting is under investigation.

